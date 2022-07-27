Jennifer Lawrence’s off-road pants for summer

Although dresses are the undisputed kings of summer, they are not the only garments that stand out in wardrobes vips this 2022. You just have to look at what has become the best trend showcase today, Instagram, to corroborate the success of maxi skirts, shorts, in their most elegant and sophisticated version, or pajama sets.

Along with all of them, comfortable and versatile designs that manage to survive season after season and become great allies when it comes to creating summer looks. Wide long pants fit this description, specifically those in tone beige. And Jennifer Lawrence, champion of functionality and minimalism when it comes to dressing, knows it well and for this reason she has not only made them the protagonists of her latest look but has also shown that it is a design that favors any silhouette.

The interpreter has been captured on the streets of New York with her husband Cooke Maroney with a simple casual look consisting of a short-sleeved white t-shirt and colored pants beige flowy wide leg, high waist and matching belt. As for accessories, Lawrence has chosen flat sandals in black and a mini leather bag in camel.

The choice of pants is not casual, we are talking about an off-road design that combines with practically any color and pattern and is perfect for summer. Despite being long pants, they have the ideal shade, style and shape to accompany us during long days in the sun without fear of being a problem. Jennifer Lawrence has opted for a basic of closet ground to complete the outfits but the possibilities are endless.

This timeless piece can become a perfect summer joker, also for any woman, regardless of age, style or body. It does not mark and has a high waist, which visually lengthens the legs. In addition, you can even accompany us to a party or special appointment with the right accessories.

Here are some options to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Lawrence and shine with beige wide leg pants on your next vacation.

