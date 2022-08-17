Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to a woman who dressed the same

The actress was walking with her friends down a New York street when she met a woman on a corner wearing the same dress.

After giving birth to her baby in February, Jennifer Lawrencehas been very focused on motherhood and spending time with those close to you.

In this context, the actress has been captured on several occasions walking with family and friends through different citieslike London or New York.

It was in this last city that Lawrence lived a particular moment when I was walking with some friends. Arriving at a corner, she bumped into a woman who was dressed just like her.

They both looked a long cream-colored gabardine dress which, according to the Daily Mail, is from the firm La Garçonne and costs about 600 euros (550 thousand Chilean pesos).



Instagram @camilo Read Also > “Money and bad taste”: Evaluna receives criticism for wearing expensive crocs with heels at Camilo’s show

In Jennifer’s case, she combined the garment with black sandals, a two-tone bag and a matching umbrella in her hand, with which she protected herself from the sun.

The woman, realizing that it was the famous actress who was wearing the same outfit as her, stopped, took off her sunglasses and smiled. Lawrence, for her part, stopped to look at her and a smile escaped him as well.

📸 Jennifer Lawrence burst out laughing when she saw a woman wearing the same dress as her in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ckPfWjG1LJ – Radioactive Ecuador (@radioactiva_ec) August 3, 2022