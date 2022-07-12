Jennifer Lawrence’s secret to forget about fluid retention costs less than fifteen euros and is in your favorite herbalist

Fluid retention is a nuisance that, especially in summer, affects many of us. Inflammation, swelling or a feeling of heaviness are the most common symptoms, and drinking water, playing sports or eating healthy are the main remedies to eliminate it. But with the heat of summer and its consequent skirts, dresses and bikinis, a little extra help never hurts, so I decided to try a natural remedy of which I can say that I declare myself an unconditional fan and that it works better than everything I have tried so far: Epsom salts.

These great unknowns (which accumulate more and more followers) have helped me drain and reduce fluid retention, since they have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and, in addition, relaxants. They are even beneficial for sunburn! In short, the perfect ally during the summer. With all these benefits, it is not surprising that personalities of the stature of Jennifer Lawrence include them in their beauty routine, as her personal trainer Dalton Wong revealed to TheDailyMail. But she is not the only one (although she is one of the first), since recently Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, victoria beckham either Sophie Turner have also succumbed to the effects of these centuries-old salts.

Epsom salt from Nortembio Epsom salts, from Bleu & Marine Bretania

But where did they come from and why had we not discovered them until now? It turns out that they were first extracted in the 18th century in England, at the Epsom spring (hence their name) and they are nothing more than magnesium sulfate. This chemical compound manages to reduce the stress and insomnia, helps with energy production, activates the metabolism and eliminates toxins (causing the famous liquid retention). And the best? They range between 4 and 15 euros and we can find them both on-line such as in herbalists or natural product stores, and even in pharmacies and some supermarkets.

How to use them?

Very easy. They are absorbed through the skin, so it is enough to take a bath two or three times a week with a few cups of these salts to notice their effects. Between ½ kilo and 1 kilo will be needed to relax the muscles and eliminate liquids when we need an extra dose of care, and about 250 grams for continued use. During how much time? To make the most of its qualities, the ideal would be to stay between 20 and 30 minutes in the bathtub, and heat the water to about 37º so that it penetrates well into our skin.

In short, no product is miraculous if it is not combined with a healthy lifestyle, but after months of trying this natural remedy I can say that my skin is much better and that without a doubt I am joining the fan club of these (not so unknown) salts.

