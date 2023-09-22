Jennifer Lawrence’s shock at being hated for one of her accomplishments in ‘The Hunger Games’

MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 10: Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the photocall for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” at Hotel Villamagna on November 10, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

hunger games brought lots of happiness Jennifer Lawrence, and not just in the interpretive field. thanks for doing Mockingjay – Part 1The third film of the saga where he had to perform the song hanging tree In one of her most emotional scenes, the Oscar-winning actress also pulled off a musical feat that would leave even the biggest stars behind. Taylor Swift,

This song, which was composed especially for the film, was so liked by the public that debuted at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 With over 2.1 million streams, over 200,000 downloads and multiple appearances on US radio stations. In turn, it became the best debut of any song in the franchise. open eyes by Swift, a title included in the soundtrack of the first film which had the best numbers in the saga up to that moment after reaching number 19 on Billboard.

However, explanation of hanging tree This is not something Jennifer Lawrence is proud of., In fact, this was a scene he tried to avoid, which he described as terrifying and even caused him to cry during filming. And it’s all related to the trauma she’s been dealing with since childhood.

As the actress said in an interview with David Letterman during the promotion Mockingjay – Part 1, She doesn’t like singing in public. When she was young, when her parents encouraged her to do any activity, assuring her that she was perfect in everything, she survived An embarrassing moment on stage that made even his own family laugh at him,

This happened during a Christmas celebration at his school, where at only eight years old he started singing Christmas carols. holly jolly christmas With extreme intensity. His singing ability did not convince the audience, and his father imitated him and laughed at his performance for an entire week. Then Lawrence She was shocked and decided that she would no longer show her musical abilities in mass programs.As may be the case with a filming involving thousands of people hunger games,

“I don’t like singing in front of other people. This is like my biggest fear. I cried on set that day, obviously I cry all the time. That was terrible.”, the actress told David Letterman in 2014. “I had a mother with a Southern mom’s attitude who just told me that I was amazing at everything, that I could do everything, but I couldn’t. So I sang in front of the school because I thought, ‘I can do that, I can do anything.’ And my dad laughed all week. “He laughed all over the house and copied the song.”

As director Francis Lawrence told Vulture, Lawrence asked him not to sing the song, but to use a singer’s voice. Lordewho was hired to sing the main theme Mockingjay – Part 1, and to synchronize it with their lip movements. However, the filmmaker rejected the idea and instead, as she confessed to Rolling Stone, she hired a vocal coach to help her improve her singing ability and boost her confidence. .

“She can really sing in key,” justified the film’s director. “She feels very insecure about singing and I knew she would have to sing all day,” he said. “Jane was not happy about singing it all day and cried a little in the morning.”

The scene progressed and became successful hanging tree Exemplified by Jennifer Lawrence’s great work confronting her childhood trauma. However, he did not feel that his performance was good during the promotional interview Mockingjay – Part 1 Along with Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, he also admitted that he refuses to watch the scene and listen to himself sing.

“It was terrible and I never heard that scene when it appears in the movie,” he highlighted in an interview with HitFix where His co-stars tried to discourage him from the idea., “Let’s look at it, because it’s like going back to a place where you had a traumatic experience to recover from it. Therapy,” Liam Hemsworth said after praising Lawrence’s work. However it seems the effort was in vain, as the actress dragged the problem to other films.

as he said reach hollywoodwhen he rolled PleasureThe biopic of American teleshopping icon Joy Mangano, Eventually he was hired by director David O. Had to confront Russell because he asked him to sing a song. Lawrence herself admitted that she was very rude to the filmmaker and she felt very bad about the way she treated him, although she could not help that this trauma haunted her.

“It was a battle. But it’s just like, once I’m hired for a movie, I have to do what I came to do. I can argue and say I Don’t want to do it, but I have to do it.” He said, “I didn’t do (the singing scene) very willingly. My attitude about it wasn’t good.” I was very rude, very angry and very cruel to David., “He was trying to come up to me and say ‘Merry Christmas’ to make me feel better and I told him to get away from me.”

Of course, if you haven’t yet recovered from the shock of those kinds of successes. hanging treeWith which everyone was pleased with her vocal performance and the emotion she brought to this first part of the finale hunger games, Lawrence finds it difficult to free himself from this ghost of the past, Although of course you should have nothing to fear.

