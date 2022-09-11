Jennifer Lawrence’s uncensored confession: She doesn’t have sex with non-political people

Jennifer Lawrence recently gave an interview to Vogue magazine where she went off the deep end on various topics, one of which was about her intimacy.

The 32-year-old award-winning actress confessed to being very committed to the political situation in the United States and that is why she decided not to get involved sexually with people who are not interested in these issues.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I do not can. I’m sorry, I’m just letting loose, but I can’t have sex with people who are no longer political, ”she assured.

Jennifer Lawrence for Vogue

Donald Trump, a jar of mayonnaise

Lawrence grew up in a Republican home, but criticizes former president Donald Trump and his arrival at the White House sweeping Hillary Clinton.

“It breaks my heart that America had to choose between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they said, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,’” she said.

And though she tries to be impartial and respectful to her family, her opinion has divided them nonetheless.

“I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: it is different. The information they receive is different. His life is different.”