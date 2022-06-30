Jennifer Lopez: 23 years later, Dannii Minogue balances on the star’s diva behavior

You may know Dannii Minogue, Kylie’s little sister. Singer like her eldest, she had her heyday in the early 90s, before her career hit a serious slump. She had a brief comeback in the early 2000s before we lost sight of her again. Finally, Dannii continued to make a career, mainly in Great Britain and Australia (her native land), and especially as an animator (The X-Factor, The Masked Singeretc.).

If, with us, his popularity has never reached the heights, Dannii, 50, remains a personality despite everything. Who has rubbed shoulders with beautiful people and who has crisp anecdotes to tell. Something she does on her podcast, The 90s with Dannii Minogue. And in the last episode, she swung on Jennifer Lopez… Back in 1999.

“I was on the Top of the Pops show (more or less the equivalent of the Hit Machine, editor’s note), I was warned that Jennifer Lopez was coming BUT that she refused to perform if her dressing room was not not redecorated. Someone told me that everything had to be white including the couch. I asked to go there for a look around while she was gone. I scrutinized the place down to the smallest detail. You know, we’ve all heard those diva stories before, and you never know if it’s all true. » Eyewitness and firsthand, Dannii Minogue still enjoys it all these years later, “The only thing that came to mind was, ‘The girl is covered in makeup from head to toe, how can she sit on a white couch?’ » Ah well, yes, how did she do J.Lo?

