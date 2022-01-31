Jennifer Lopez: 4 trendy spring looks with pants

Jennifer Lopez: here’s how she pairs the pants

Few celebrities can boast the magnetism that Jennifer Lopez has been working in the fashion world for over twenty years. Since his debut with the album On the 6 of 1999, JLo has developed in parallel to his musical talent a style in which it is not only the detail that makes the difference, but the very rendering of combinations in which textures, colors and volumes are perfectly balanced. Today, Jenny from the Block is busy promoting her latest cinematic effort, the film Marry Me – Marry me by Kat Coiro, where she stars opposite Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Among the numerous outfits sported for interviews and live streaming sessions with the big American broadcast networks, Jennifer masters (among others) the combinations with trousers, wearing both sports and training versions as well as 70s-style denim and tartan fabric models. Inspiration for winter as well as spring fashion, here’s how to best wear trendy trousers according to Jennifer Lopez.

The return of the tracksuit according to JLo

Jennifer Lopez sports a sporty outfit on the streets of Los Angeles. Getty Images

Los Angeles is the international capital of one cozy chic style, where the classic track suit becomes the protagonist of informal, sporty but at the same time incredibly glamorous outfits. On the one hand, models like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski they have made it their official uniform for their off duty moments, enhancing the more casual and relaxed attitude. On the other, JLo she has never kept her love for fashion and beauty a secret, a reason that pushes her to take care of her daily looks with minutiae. In this case, a simple one tracksuit in creamy white becomes the protagonist of a comfortable but sophisticated outfit, with crop top turtleneck in knitwear braided, with neck and waist highlighted by a red detail, e tone-on-tone trousers with drawstring, where the dark red profile of a grosgrain ribbon is repeated on the sides. Loose hair and nude makeup, Jennifer Lopez proves to be able to be elegant even with training outfit.

Jennifer Lopez sports flared trousers in a tartan total look