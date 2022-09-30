Jennifer Lopez, 52, lets loose in lascivious poses in sexy outfit to celebrate a birthday

Hot in front! It’s been exactly ten years at the beginning of April that Jennifer Lopez released the song Dance Again. And no, it doesn’t make us any younger. But J.Lo almost…. In short, to celebrate this anniversary as it should be, the singer, in nostalgia mode, made a small gift to her fans: on Instagram, she shared unpublished photos behind the scenes of the clip, and, miracle, all of a sudden, it raised the temperature…

Jennifer Lopez raises the temperature

It must be said that she did not skimp on the means. Silhouette carved, dream body, smoldering eyes… It’s quite simple, between yesterday and today, Jennifer Lopez hasn’t changed! On these pictures, signed Steven Gomillion (who thanked J.Lo for giving him a chance), ony indeed sees J.Lo taking various poses that we will qualify as lascivious in ultra sexy outfits. What else? J.Lo “supernatant” in the middle of a crowd of bare-chested young men and scantily dressed young women…

Ah, yes, we had forgotten how hot this video was! And Jennifer Lopez to comment: “Dance Again has become one of my favorite songs and especially my anthem to never lose hope in true love.” Ben will be happy!

