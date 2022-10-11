Jennifer Lopez, 52, turns up the heat

On the occasion of MTV movie and TV AwardsJennifer Lopez appeared radiant on the photocall.

Jennifer Lopez dares the ultra sexy look

This June 5, 2022, the star of Marry Me and interpreter of Jenny from the Block, had bet on a very sexy look. She wore an ultra hot dress for the event. She appeared with a long tight black dress with an XXL neckline. A dress that she had associated with a leather top with an ultra-plunging neckline. Enough to highlight her chest and her dream figure. The most of the outfit? The sides of the dress indented, thus revealing the hips of Jennifer Lopez. A look that the star hastened to share on social networks and which is already a hit. In just 45 minutes, his video had already garnered over 200,000 views. There is no denying that Jennifer Lopez is captivating.

A few hours earlier, J-lo caused a stir by sharing a photo of her natural and without makeup while taking her bath. Over 300,000 people liked this shot. Last week, it was with photos of her in a bathing suit that she made the buzz on the Web. We discovered the star in a bikini, revealing her dream abs and her slender legs. One word: amazing.

Read also :

Eva Longoria, 47, sublime in a fluorescent yellow ensemble, she reveals her silhouette

Demi Moore, 59, more complicit than ever with her new darling at Roland Garros