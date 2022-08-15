Jennifer Lopez, 53, poses nude for new JLo Beauty campaign ahead of Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez always looks sexy no matter what she does, but her latest campaign for JLo Beauty may be her sexiest yet. The 53-year-old stripped completely naked in the photos, showing off her amazing figure and it comes at the perfect time as it is by Ben Affleck 50th birthday on August 15.

The campaign is about the new JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm that helps firm the look of skin and in the photo, JLo’s skin looks firmer than firm. In the photo, Jennifer was completely naked with her arms leaning against a stool. One leg was bent while the other was straight behind her and her hard abs and the sides of her breasts were exposed.

As for her glam, JLo had her long honey brown hair highlighted in loose waves while parting in the middle and her skin was glowing and bronzed. She had virtually no makeup on except for a bit of eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

In another photo from the set, JLo looked flawless lying on her side with a big smile on her face. In the photo, she was completely shirtless and wearing only a tiny high-waisted white thong.

JLo posted a campaign video with the caption, “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but sometimes we neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to meet her specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!