Jennifer Lopez, 53, she dared: the singer poses without clothes and ignites the Web!

Very active on social networks, Jennifer Lopez never misses an opportunity to make the buzz. She often shares her daily life. Recently, she made a huge buzz by posing without her clothes.

A video that makes the buzz on Instagram

On July 24, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday. And the least we can say is that it hasn’t aged a bit. Some of his fans are wondering what is his secret to look so young.

This Monday, July 25, Jennifer Lopez also showed that she still had a dream body. Indeed, on her Instagram account, she shared a new video which did not fail to cause a sensation on the social network.

At first, she posed with a black swimsuit, one piece, who did not hide much of his body. If she showed up in this outfit, it’s for a good reason.

Indeed, she decided to promote her brand of body products “JLoBeauty”. During her video, the artist unveiled an ideal cream to firm up her lower body.

Very good news for all those who dream of having a amazing summer bodysuit for summer. In an interview with People magazine, she had also given information.

Jennifer Lopez explained: “It was the part of the body that our clients were really interested in and really wanted targeted treatment for. And they couldn’t find anything on the market. .

“My life is just beginning”

In recent years, more and more stars have decided to launch their own beauty brand. Jennifer Lopez has not escaped this fashion. On the other hand, she claims that JLBeauty helps her feel better about her body.

Jennifer Lopez revealed to People: “I am the age that I am. But I feel incredibly good. And happier than ever. I feel like I’m only halftime. And my life is just beginning” .

She also said: “There is no expiry date on beauty” . One thing is certain, the young woman is very happy with the creation of her brand. She is too proud of their new product.

In caption of her Instagram video, the singer also said: “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face. But sometimes we neglect the body” .

Before continuing: “It was important for me to create a skincare routine for the body. To meet their specific and unique needs. And we started with the loot! » .

Jennifer Lopez gives a nice gift to her fans

Jennifer Lopez also had a little surprise in store for her fans. She had said: ” Today is my birthday . And I’m giving YOU a special drop of JLoBody” .

With her video, she had also collected more than 1 million “likes” in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, the latter did not fail to compliment her.

It must be said that Jennifer Lopez has made more than one dream with her dream body. Others also loved her skin texture. Many have also called the artist “most beautiful woman in the world”.

Adorable messages that are sure to please the main interested party. Case to follow!