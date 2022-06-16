Jennifer López addresses the signs to her butt: “It’s hard to hear so many sexist comments”

ANDn his Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’, Jennifer Lopez admitted that he faces difficulty from comments about his body that emerged from a 2002 interview with Billy Bush.

Although the interview took place 20 years ago, Lopez felt it was a step too far when the host asked her, “People have praised your butt for years. How do you feel about your butt?”

During a segment of his documentary, JLo she proceeded to address the observations that were constantly made about her in her career.

“I grew up surrounded by curvy women, so I was never ashamed of it,” he explained. Jennifer Lopez.

“It was tough when you think people think you’re a joke, like you’re a joke. But it ended up affecting things in a way that I never intended it to affect.

“No matter what he accomplished, his appetite to cover my personal life dwarfed anything that happened in my career,” revealed the ‘Waiting for Tonight’.

JLo’s self-esteem was affected by these criticisms

Jennifer Lopez She goes on to explain how those negative comments affected her, even damaging her self-esteem and self-confidence.

“I had very low self-esteem. I really believed what they said, that I wasn’t good: I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good actress, I wasn’t a good dancer, I wasn’t good at anything. I didn’t even belong in this place, why not?” was I going to go?”

The revelations also sparked comment from López’s current partner, Ben Affleck, which offered some glimpses into what the situation was like when the couple were together for the first time.

“I once said to him, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?'” Affleck recalled. “And she said, ‘I’m a Latina, I’m a woman who expected this. You just don’t expect it. You expect to be treated fairly,'” he concluded.