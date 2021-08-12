News

Jennifer Lopez, after Capri it’s up to Portofino (but without Ben Affleck)

In Capri, every flash was for the Beniffers, returned from the early two thousand years to teach love. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, protagonists of one of the most sensational flashbacks ever, they held hands in the alleys of the islet. The pop star showed off a themed necklace. «Ben», she was read between her shoulders, while in love kissing her boyfriend. The same one that, a few days later, mysteriously disappeared.

Once the romantic holiday in Capri is over, Jennifer Lopez left alone, for Portofino. Moored the Valley yacht next to that of other famous holidaymakers, she was lavish with smiles and small hand gestures. He walked through the alleys and went shopping in the same shops where he was then seen Elton John. But Ben Affleck didn’t take it with him.

The actor was not spotted in Portofino, where JLo seemed to be on holiday alone, accompanied only by his staff. Whether Affleck left for personal commitments or whether, more simply, he remained holed up below deck, was not said. But Jennifer Lopez’s gaze has not betrayed anything, nothing more than the happiness that seems to shine in her face since she found her ex-boyfriend.

