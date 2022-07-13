Jennifer Lopez, almost 54, reveals her ultimate beauty secret to her fans (and it’s not sports or diet!)

In a newsletter sent to her fans, the magnificent American star says it all! Sport, diet, beauty, meditation, well-being, career, fashion… Discover all the secrets of Jennifer Lopez to keep her career and her physique afloat. The singer insists on one habit in particular that makes all the difference: sleep!

Icon of undisputed and indisputable beauty

Everyone knows Jennifer Lopez. Cinema, music, dance, production, TV shows, companies… She is simply everywhere and has made her admired body a real trademark.

To answer several questions asked by her fans, J-Lo explains why she favors her sleep today: “We don’t pay enough attention to sleep. We value hard work and effort – and admittedly, no one is more caught up in this rat race than I am. However, I’ve discovered that sleep is the most underrated beauty secret for me. It’s one of the principles of JLo Beauty and part of my 5 S: Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, Healthy living and SLEEP (nldr:Sleep)!”

The trigger after an anxiety attack due to lack of sleep

The star, who will turn 54 in 10 days, explains in this newsletter that she hasn’t always paid as much attention to her health and well-being as she does today: “At one time in my life, I only slept 3-5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night, and doing press tours and videos on the weekends.”

The interpreter of Jenny from the block tells how she had a click after a big scare on a set:

“I was in my twenties and I thought I was invincible. Until the day when, while I was sitting in a caravan during a shoot, I was overtaken by all the work and the stress I was carrying on my shoulders, in addition to a great lack of sleep which left me prevented mental recovery. I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I should be doing that day and all of a sudden I felt like I couldn’t move… I was completely frozen. I had made my job a top priority and completely neglected my own wellness needs (even if they were as simple as sleeping or taking ten minutes to relax). “

“This is where my wellness journey began”

The diva, who recently re-engaged Ben Affleck, details her awareness of mental and physical well-being, which is now part of her trademark. She has just created her eponymous beauty line: J Lo Beauty.

She details how this anxiety attack, due to general exhaustion and sleep deprivation, unfolded:

“At that point I felt physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly and the physical symptoms I was experiencing started to scare me and the fear amplified. I know now that it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never heard that term at the time. My on-set security picked me up and drove me to the doctor. By the time I got there, I could at least talk again but I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind. I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He replied, “No, you’re not crazy. You need sleep…sleep 7-9 hours a night, don’t drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you have to work that hard. “I realized how serious the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and mind needed to be healthy – and that’s when my journey to wellness began.”

Since then, Jennifer Lopez has made a point of doing full nights and adds: “Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘Wow! I just looked 10 years younger in one night! “. That’s what a good night’s sleep can do for you, and it adds up over time. For better or worse, the pandemic has slowed us all down, and it definitely slowed me down and made me realize that we are only in control of ourselves. So sleep!” Well noted, Jen!