Jennifer Lopez and a splendid printed miniskirt

Businesswoman, actress, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez he has multiple occupations and for all of them, a successful, recognizable and high-impact style. This time, in a business key of the beauty category, a local of her brand JLo Beauty was presented and she dazzled with her outfit of mini skirt stamped!

The printed miniskirt is the protagonist of a look that is as sensual as it is romantic. Font. instagram jlo

Jennifer Lopez does it again: a printed mini skirt aquamarine and pink color that caused a furor

The printed mini skirt of Gucci became almost as protagonist as the charismatic and unique Jennifer Lopez that day of visit by her JLo Beauty product store.

Kind to the public and her collaborators, the “Bronx Diva” posed happily, before making her public appearance and afterwards, together with the people at the sales stand.

Everything was captured by the camera lenses that, as always, did not take their eyes off him for a moment. And of course then Jennifer Lopez He uploaded the best catches to his personal Instagram account.

Nothing more and nothing less than 782,284 likes praised this incredible look that Jennifer Lopez shared on her account. Font. Instagram @jlo

There she was praised by more than 782,284 thousand people who placed their “likes” and their nice comments with the diva and businesswoman. But let’s break down the dreamy outfit she wore to imitate, be inspired, or just admire!

Jennifer Lopez usually compose their looks from a leading garment. In this case, you ride the trend of the mini skirt fitted mid-season straight to choose the rest of the outfit: a romantic key blouse with puffed sleeves, ruffled cuffs and a hot pink bow on the neck.

The shirt, of course tucked inside the printed mini skirt Gucci perfectly complies with the law of balance in fashion. Create volume to counter tight bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez finished off by adding XXL platforms in white, matching the detail of the hem and the waist of the printed mini skirt in shades of seawater and pink.

As the pop star and actress is in everything, the golden threads that the hem also has combine with her accessories: bracelets, a large ring with a golden stone and gold earrings with a pink stone. A look that we would all like to have in our closet! !

Easy to imitate, select one mini skirt with a print that you like and play to combine it with a romantic blouse in one of the shades of the print, add heels and metallic accessories or those that you like the most to contrast or accompany the range of your miniskirt.

Do you dare to look like a diva in the style Jennifer Lopez?

And remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.