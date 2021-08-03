Jennifer Lopez: and after Ben Affleck, another ex…

The first was Ben Affleck: he paparazzi at her house. He who takes her to the mountains. Jennifer Lopez, she, who takes him to the gym. And then the photos at the window of the thousand and one night villa rented for the occasion on the Florida beach.

While all of us caught up in the heavenly nostalgia for the Bennifers, screaming with joy on social media, she, JLo, had already gone further.

Jennifer Lopez magnet: a coffee with her ex-husband

Now they’re paparazzi with Marc Anthony. Other ex. This time not only boyfriend but husband. Jennifer Lopez since she returned single after the breakup of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez, is a magnet. Magnet of former comrades returned / rap more or less at his feet …

To make them knights. Last is Marc Antony, the singer who is also the father of twins Max and Emme. The boys are thirteen years old and celebrated their birthday with mom, just a few months ago, on the set of her new film.

Ben Affleck returns to California and Marc Anthony reappears

With Anthony, Lopez was married from 2004 to 2011, the year of the separation. The divorce came in 2014. Page Six, now specializing in JLo’s love life, says that the two were photographed in Miami, the city where she lives. In truth, in the meantime, Ben had returned to Los Angeles to be with the children of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“They took a coffee and she was very kind to all those who, recognizing her, approached her”, she writes Page Six. Location, the garden of the W Hotel South Beach in Miami. A couple of hours together without witnesses… Maybe the two talked about the children, what do you think?

Loading... Advertisements

The #tvb of the third ex

The fact is that in the middle, between Ben Affleck and her ex-husband, in the life of the singer / actress former rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs also made his reappearance. Another ghost of the past. Who, without daring to bring her closer (at least publicly) posted a “#tvb” next to their hand-in-hand photo of 2000…

Who misses the appeal?

At this point, of the former, the appeal is missing the first husband Ojani Noa (1997/98) and the second, Chris Judd (2001/2003). Add the dancer Beau “Casper” Smart (2011/2016, but among many leave and recover) and Drake. What in Diplomatic Immunity he rapped like this: “2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though”…

Alex Rodriguez had entered the scene…

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED