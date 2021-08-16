Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take another chance

Un another chance. In the name of love. That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez allow themselves. After rumors about the end of their relationship, the music star and the former baseball player have decided to try again and give themselves another chance.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, is it still love?

The most famous Latin American couple of the international jet set, in reality, had promptly denied the rumors about the end of the liaison: “We are still together, but we are working on some thingsJLo and fiancé said in a statement issued to the CNN it’s at Tmz. Specifying that it was not exactly a good time for the couple relationship.

Then, he flew to the Dominican Republic where she is busy on the set of the new film Shotgun Wedding. And here the decision not to end a love story one step away from the wedding, postponed due to the pandemic.

They are still together

“They spent a great couple of days in the Dominican RepublicA source told Page Six. “They keep working on some things. This is the status quo right now. They are together“. So peace made in the name of love: JLo and Alex Rodriguez are still together.

And some images circulated on social media say a lot about the link between the two: “I miss this girl,” he wrote on Instagram a few days ago next to a photo with his girlfriend. And then the images together, complete with a kiss, in the Dominican Republic that was the backdrop to their reunion. “Whatever happened – continues the source – they met, talked all night and are still together.” Therefore, the two would have decided to try again.

In love since 2017

The music diva and the baseball champion have started to date in 2017, then the very romantic wedding proposal on the beach in 2019. Two ceremonies were scheduled, one in Italy and the other in the Hamptons, all postponed due to the pandemic.

And the health emergency would be one of the causes that would have caused the crisis between the two: “They were together for 300 days straight, this is his first away film for her. They were locked up in the house for 300 days. They have been together all the time, “added the source a Page Six. To the point that, during the lockdown, it seems that the two have benefited from couple therapy. Rumors follow on an alleged betrayal of him and the rumors about a love at the end of the line. Deny with another chance.

