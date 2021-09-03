Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: a reality show about “Bennifer” in the works on Netflix?

Although the singer has an agreement with the online platform, the couple, at the moment, care a lot about their privacy

An increasingly recurring rumor is occupying the pages of the US tabloids: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck could throw a Reality show about them and their love.

The reality show could air on Netflix, in light of the agreement that the singer has with the platform, through her production company, to provide content to the online channel.

“She and Ben go slow, after the experience with the film ‘Gigli’ (‘Extreme love’ of 2003, ed) which was a flop, but a reality show would be something completely different, it could be funny, ”revealed an insider, as reported by the website“ Gossip Cop ”.

Jennifer Lopez: agreement with Netflix

At the moment no other details are known on the possibility that really the “Bennifer“Make a reality show about their life together. The agreement with Netflix there is, but for that Jennifer Lopez is committed to producing films, while reality shows have never been mentioned, specifies “Gossip Cop”.

There history between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seems to go to swollen sails, but at the moment the couple seems to want to keep a certain privacy, so much so that neither of them has yet posted photos together on their official social profiles. From here to a reality show, therefore, the step would seem decidedly big and, at this moment, very risky.

What appears certain is instead the transfer by Jennifer Lopez from Miami to Los Angeles, where the actor lives. It is not yet known if the two will live together, but as confirmed by sources close to the couple, Jennifer and Ben “are really serious”.

