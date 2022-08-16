Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a second grandiose wedding is planned for very soon

MC



A wedding in Las Vegas, a honeymoon in Paris and… a big party weekend in Georgia. Ben Affleck and J.Lo never stop celebrating their union.

A little over a month after their wedding in a small committee in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to celebrate their union surrounded by their loved ones. As “Page Six” reported on Aug. 15, the couple is planning a big weekend getaway at the estate the gentleman owns in Riceboro, Georgia. An event that promises to be sumptuous, so much so that it will be covered by the magazine “Vogue”.

The festivities are set to kick off next Friday with a rehearsal dinner. A ceremony will then be held on Saturday and the weekend will end with a large barbecue and Sunday picnic. The event would be organized by an expert in the field, a certain Colin Cowie, who has worked for J.Lo in the past. As for the guests, Matt Damon (longtime friend of Ben Affleck), Casey Affleck (brother of the groom), host Jimmy Kimmel or even actress Drea de Matteo would have received their invitation card.

Also according to the American media, Jennifer Lopez should wear a custom-made Ralph Lauren couture dress in Italy. A choice which is in no way surprising since the 53-year-old star had already trusted the American brand to create her outfit for the Met Gala in 2021. At the end of July, the singer and actress was also in Capri for a few days of vacation… and fittings. “It will all revolve around J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention on her on their big day,” a source said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at their wedding in Las Vegas, July 2022.

In mid-July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I Do” to each other during an intimate ceremony celebrated at the Litte White Chapel in Las Vegas. There were only a handful of guests, but Jennifer Lopez still wore two wedding dresses with very different styles, as she detailed in her newsletter published the next day. On July 21, the couple began a week-long honeymoon in Paris: a cruise on the Seine, a chic restaurant, a visit to the Louvre and Orsay museums, a night at the Hôtel de Crillon… A stay that young people married shared with some of their children, but also with the paparazzi.

As a reminder, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together in the spring of 2021, 17 years after the breakdown of their engagement. The two stars now form a blended family with their respective children: J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Maximilian (14), born from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, but also Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10), the children the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.