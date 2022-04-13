Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after getting engaged, are caught with their children looking for a new house

Jennifer Lopez just a few days after announcing her engagement to Ben Affleck, She was seen in the company of her fiancé and his children looking for a new house.

In the images filtered by the Just Jared site, you can see the “Bronx Diva” with a casual look made up of baggy jeans, a white shirt and collected hair. Without a doubt, what stood out the most and drew attention from a distance was the beautiful 8.5 carat green stone ring that Ben gave her.

For his part, the handsome actor, who was driving the car, chose to wear jeans and a white shirt, ideal for the high temperatures of Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a new house

Photo: Instagram @justjared

In this outing of the couple surprised by the presence of Seraphina and Samuel, two of the three children the actor had with actress Jennifer Garner.

Photo: Instagram @thehollywoodpipeline

According to the American media, The Bennifers and company visited an average of three residences, Since apparently, the purchase contract for the mansion that they had acquired a few weeks ago, in Bel-Air at a cost of 55 million, was cancelled.

Jennifer Lopandz he drove his followers crazy last Friday announcing with an emotional video that She was once again engaged to Ben Afflecka year after having resumed their relationship.

Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck

Photo: Capture OnTheJlo.com

Recall that the couple was engaged in 2004, but due to adverse issues, including media pressure, they decided to cancel their wedding plans.