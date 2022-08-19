Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: After Vegas, the couple are planning an $8 million wedding

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are remarrying. After an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the lovers organize a sumptuous ceremony… at eight million dollars!

For Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, nothing is too good. A few months after experiencing an unexpected flashback, the actors decided to move up a gear and get married. The intimate ceremony took place in Las Vegas on July 16. Since leaving on their honeymoon in Paris, the lovebirds are preparing to get married again… and with great fanfare! According to DailyMail, this time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have seen things big since their wedding will cost the modest sum of 8 million dollars. The party, which will last three days, will take place at the Riceboro estate owned by Ben Affleck in Georgia. And the program is loaded: rehearsal dinner on Friday August 19, wedding the next day and finally, a barbecue party with all their family and close friends.

Celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the ceremony for the couple, according to Page Six. Jennifer Lopez should wear a Ralph Lauren wedding dress, which she had already put on for one of her films a few years ago. A few hours before the start of this festive weekend, the preparations are almost complete. According to the Daily Mail, wooden floors have been fitted and additional furniture has been shipped. Ice machines have even been installed to ensure that relatives can cool their drinks when the temperatures announced are scorching. The future remarried arrived in this area a few days ago with their childrenViolet and Seraphina for Ben Affleck and Emme and Max for Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez: “I feel lucky and happy”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are staying with their children in the Big House, the main residence, while the larger Oyster House will host the ceremony and guests will be accommodated in the other thirteen residences. In addition to Casey Affleck, the groom’s best friend Matt Damon is expected to attend, as are his friend Jimmy Kimmel and The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo, who starred with Jennifer on her Shades Of Blue series. Everything is going well for lovers. “I feel lucky and happy and proud to be with him. We’re older now, smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different stages of our lives, we have kids, and we really have to consider all of those things, confided the actress to People. We’re really protecting ourselves because it’s such a beautiful time in our lives.”