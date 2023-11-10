Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck almost bought this Los Angeles house – Robb Report

Christopher Amitrano; John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began escrow on a $34.5 million “Hamptons-esque” estate in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles after a lengthy home search. Sadly, although most thought they had finally found their true love of real estate, a merger was not planned. Instead, the A-list couple pulled out of the real estate deal last spring, before paying all cash for a $61 million compound in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Now the place that was missed is once again up for sale, and it can be yours for less than $30 million. The agency’s Sam Palmer and Blair Chang have the listing.

A porte-cochere opens into a motorcourt in front of the two-storey house.

Hidden behind walls and gates amid a 1-acre plot in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood, and designed by architect Ken Unger, the recently constructed exclusive mansion features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms spanning 15,000 square feet of two-level living. Are prepared by replacing. Porter’s house. It also has many facilities including study room, parlor room equipped with wet bar, movie theatre, wine cellar, gym and spa.

Highlights of the main level include a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Another fireplace and a bar can be found in the formal dining room, while a cozy family room adjoins the marble-topped kitchen equipped with double islands, top-tier stainless appliances, a separate prep kitchen and breakfast nook.

A study has sliding doors leading to a covered deck that is ideal for al fresco relaxing and entertaining.

Upstairs, the fireside master retreat is complete with a living room and private balcony overlooking the backyard, as well as dual walk-in closets and bathroom; And outside, the resort-inspired grounds are landscaped with native sycamore trees and grassy lawns, and host a kitchen and an al fresco dining setup, a fire pit, and pool and spa.

Also holding court on the property is a separate one-bedroom guesthouse, with its own living and dining rooms, as well as an arched brick porte-cochere that leads to a gravel motorcourt flanked by a six-car garage.

The backyard is decked out with a full outdoor kitchen and dark-bottom pool.

Lopez recently sold her lavish Bel Air retreat for $34 million to Taiwanese businessman Walter Wang, chairman and CEO of L.A.-based JM Eagle, the world’s largest maker of plastic and PVC pipe, and his wife Shirley, founder of Plastpro. Founder and CEO, sold to a top. Fiberglass door manufacturer who already owns two properties just a few doors away. Affleck let go of his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad in October 2022 for $28.5 million.

Between them, the couple also own an 87-acre Georgia estate, which is currently on the market for $8.9 million, as well as a New York City penthouse, a mansion in the Hamptons, and a beautiful cottage in LA’s Encino neighborhood.

14330 Click here for more photos of Western Sunset.