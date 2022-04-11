Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce their engagement

The couple made the announcement on Instagram

Pop diva Jennifer Lopez announced that she is engaged to actor Ben Affleck, with whom he reconciled in 2021, almost two decades after the couple broke their wedding plans and went their separate ways.

On his Twitter accountthe singer of Puerto Rican origin said she had a “very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter “On the JLO”, though he did offer a big hint by placing a ring emoji next to his name.

The message to subscribers included another video in which the singer admired an engagement ring with a stunning green diamond.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, first started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but postponed the wedding and eventually called it off in 2004, though they have said their friendship has endured. over the years before they were given a second chance.

After almost two decades apart, the paths of the stars came together again after she ended her four-year relationship with Alex Rodríguez and that the protagonist of “Gone Girl” ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

In this second round they have been inseparable. Now, the couple nicknamed “Bennifer” has become the sensation of red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: López had two with his ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, the interpreter Jennifer Garner.

“I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with himLopez recently told the magazine People. “It’s a beautiful love story.”

JLo acknowledged that “they were a little scared” when they started dating due to media pressure. “We are so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,” said the singer. “Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience and we are in different places in our lives,” she explained about this second round with the Oscar winner. “Honestly, I believe that love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open, and accepting you are. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. Everyone,” she continued.

“I am so proud of him, I am so proud of the man he has become that I have seen him from afar. Being honest with each other, being loving, that’s the basis of everything.” added the singer, who recently received the support of her boyfriend at the premiere of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles. Both are very close at every Hollywood event.

JLo’s unconditional support helped Affleck reposition himself as a heartthrob in Hollywood. At the screening of “The Last Duel”, at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on him because it was his first appearance with the Latin singer on the red carpet since they resumed their romance after almost two decades apart.

