Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back to date, here are the photos that give fans hope

The rumors of a rapprochement are consistent, so much so that there is talk of a new “Bennifer”, as the couple Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez was called. While J-Lo’s ex, former baseball champion Alex Rodriguez, 45, finally shows himself fit and baconless, the “Batman” actor was immortalized by gossip sites as he gets off an SUV. of the star, accompanied by his bodyguards at Lopez’s Hollywood mansion.

MORE INFORMATION

Hey 2021, 2002 just called and it has a present for you: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hang out after Alex Rodriguez split https://t.co/qoYAPGvT2d via @pagesix – dawna dingwall (@ d2thepowerof2) April 30, 2021

The couple has started dating again, and it’s not just about friendship. 51-year-old Ben Affleck and 48-year-old Jennifer Lopez were in a relationship between 2002 and 2003, when they broke up their brief marriage, and are now “close friends” after their troubled breakup, according to the usually well-informed TMZ website. .

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, it is crisis: “We are talking”

Rumors of a reunion were fueled by Page Six, who released the photos: Affleck would be spending a few hours at J-Lo’s Bel Air home this weekend.

In the images, Affleck is seen exiting the actress and singer’s security car, dressed casually, in a gray T-shirt with Boston (his hometown) written on it. That’s enough to restart the rumors and also the hopes of the fans.

Alex Rodriguez shows off weight loss after J-Lo split https://t.co/B3phFX1U2P pic.twitter.com/2Jmt9huWXL – Page Six (@PageSix) April 30, 2021

During a podcast for the Hollywood Reporter, Affleck recalled the times they were together, and complained about the “sexist and racist comments” against the singer. “So horrible things have been written about Jennifer Lopez that if you write to her you will be fired in the blink of an eye,” the actor said speaking to the reporter in the studio.