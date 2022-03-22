Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught visiting the new mansion where they will live with their children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to take a big step in their relationship and they have bought a mansion in which they plan to live with their children. The couple was recently seen visiting the property after having given a large amount of money for the deposit of what will be their new home.

The actor couple decided to give their romance a second chance having finished 18 years ago and continue each one with his life with new loves. However, this time they are more than sure that it will work and they have big plans for their future.

A few days ago it came to light that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were interested in buying a property valued at 65 million dollars. His plans began to take shape after the owner of the mansion agreed to sell it to him for 15 million less.

After having given a large amount of money to set aside the mansion and be able to be the next owners, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were caught visiting the property. In the photographs published by the news portal TMZ The couple is seen arriving in their car at the mansion and then the actor inspecting one of the rooms.

The actress who gave life to Selena Quintanilla and the actor from “The Batman” plan to move very soon to live as a family. Emme and Max, children of Jennifer Lopez, and Violet, Seraphina and Sam, children of Ben Affleck, would share the mansion that has a total of 20,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, so they would not be “tight” at all.