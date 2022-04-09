Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Jlo and Ben Affleck steal the show at the Venice Film Festival 0:54

(CNN) — Bennifer 2.0 plan to walk down the aisle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become engaged for the second time after calling off their previous engagement in 2004, a representative for Lopez confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

Lopez shared a video of herself looking emotional and wearing her green engagement ring in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Her sister Lynda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “So this happened. I love you @jlo @ben affleck.”

The couple met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job, and struck up a real-life friendship.

Though the film flopped, Affleck told Entertainment Weekly in January that he had no regrets because “he got to meet Jennifer, whose relationship has been really meaningful to me in my life.”

Affleck proposed to Lopez in 2002 with a stunning pink diamond engagement ring.

But the couple postponed their nuptials days before the wedding in 2003, saying in a statement: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating the possibility of hiring three different ‘decoy brides’ in three different places, we realized that something was wrong,” the statement continues. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt that what should have been a joyous and holy day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

In January 2004, the couple officially ended their relationship.

Their lives after the breakup

There was speculation that the couple had rekindled their romance after she and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April 2021.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” Lopez told People magazine of reuniting with Affleck. “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance.”

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, 52, and the second for Affleck, 49.

She was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner and they are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

CNN’s Chloe Melas contributed to this report.