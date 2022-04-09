Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (again)

Twenty years after their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced that they were getting married.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged! The lovebirds, who rekindled their romance in 2021, are getting married. The 52-year-old singer confirmed the news on her On the Jlo site on Friday afternoon. Since she had been photographed in the middle of a walk with her daughter Emme, sporting a diamond on her left ring finger, many rumors circulated among the tabloids. Jennifer Lopez had taken care to camouflage the jewel inside her palm, but the paparazzi had spotted this mishmash.

In a video posted on social media, the musician said she had a “very personal” announcement to make, before the camera caught her ring, set with diamonds and an emerald. “You are perfect”, we can hear him say.

This announcement obviously echoes Ben Affleck’s first marriage proposal in 2002, but their engagement was broken two years later. Since then, water has flowed under the bridges and both have respectively founded their family with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony. This time, the couple is in a very different state of mind: “Today we are older, smarter, we have more experience, we have advanced in our lives. We have children and we pay attention to all these aspects. (…) I just feel so happy and lucky to be in a fulfilling and loving relationship, and I want to do everything in my power to preserve it because it really deserves it. It is considered sacred”, could we read in “People”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have just offered themselves a gigantic cocoon in Los Angeles for 55 million dollars. The villa with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms will be able to accommodate the blended family, which has become very close over time. Jennifer Lopez is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, born of her marriage to Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck had three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel ( 10 years). The ex-spouses maintained a courteous relationship, as paparazzi photos can attest.