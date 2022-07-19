Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time

The Bennifer Couple Are Engaged… Again!

Yes, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, the couple, who returned together in 2021, are engaged for a second time.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time, especially since the singer was spotted with an imposing ring on her finger in the last few days.

However, it has now been confirmed by the 52-year-old star herself! JLo unveiled the good news to the whole world, not without titillating her fans first! Indeed, she shared a short video in which she expresses, smiling, having a very exciting big announcement to make… before directing people to her official site.

Remember that the couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, nicknamed Bennifer, had been very publicized from 2002 to 2004. The lovebirds had also planned to marry in 2003, but the marriage was postponed to the following year, then they they broke up. After each having rebuilt their lives, the two stars both experienced separations at the start of 2021: Ben Affleck separated from actress Ana de Armas, and Jennifer Lopez broke off her engagement with athlete Alex Rodriguez, after four years together. Affleck and Lopez’s relationship was confirmed last July.

For the singer and businesswoman, it will be a fourth marriage. For the actor and director, it will be a second ceremony.

