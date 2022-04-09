Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Following their much-publicized reunion during the pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. J.Lo confirmed the rumors through his newsletter, On The JLoon April 8, sharing with his followers a video of his Diamond ring green, with tears in the eyes. Although emeralds have been gaining popularity among future brides in recent years (see style moi et toi of Megan Fox, for example), a green color diamond it is particularly special as it is considered one of the rarest types of rhinestones.

The singer shared with her fans a glimpse of her engagement ring through On The Jlo.

OnTheJLo.com

It is a suitable choice for singer of On the Floor, whose taste in jewelry has always leaned towards the distinctive and personal. “I always say that the color green is my lucky color,” she shared in another post from On The JLo. ‘Perhaps you can remember a certain green dress. I realized that there are many times in my life when amazing things happened when I was wearing green. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But when I looked better, I realized that there are no coincidences.’

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Maribel Guardia wears her tight yellow outfit, splendid

10 mins ago

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp and announces she’s leaving social media

12 mins ago

Daniella Álvarez: How is your recovery going after not being able to walk? – People – Culture

21 mins ago

‘My Boyfriend Is a Zombie’ Recreated Iconic Scene from William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ – CINEMABLEND

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button