Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged

The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has captivated the United States with its comings and goings since the actors first got engaged, more than two decades ago.

Despite having been separated for more than seventeen years, Affleck and Lopez are without a doubt one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Their mediatic movie romance could now be sealed with the couple’s passage down the aisle.

The last image of the singer Jennifer López has set off all the alarms by showing a spectacular diamond ring that could well be an engagement ring. The paparazzi have hunted the artist wearing the impressive piece at the exit of a furniture store, during a walk with her son. According to the magazine People The representative of the actress and singer has confirmed the commitment and the meaning of the luxurious jewel.

An image that occurs a few days after a source close to the couple pointed out to the Entertainment Tonight portal that both are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together. “There is a commitment on the table and it is an ongoing conversation between them,” acknowledges the same source.

Although there is still no confirmation, the news about the possible commitment has not surprised the couple’s followers. Just two weeks ago, the lovers decided to buy a mansion, valued at 46 million euros, located in the luxurious neighborhood of Bel Air to start a life together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with Leah Remini Instagram/@leahremini

The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dates back to 2002, after the filming of the movie Gigli. At the time, the singer was separating from her second husband, dancer Cris Judd.

The couple lived an intense two-year romance that, after postponing their wedding commitment, ended up leaving the relationship in 2004. In 2021, after Ben Affleck had a quick romance with actress Ana de Armas and Jennifer López canceled their plans wedding, the couple met again on hidden dates and trips.