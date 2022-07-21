Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married: ‘I just feel so happy’

TMZ magazine had spotted a detail on the singer’s hand a few days ago: a ring adorned with a famous diamond. The jewel had since sparked engagement rumors since it was on Jennifer Lopez’s ring finger. Other paparazzi photos showed the singer leaving a store, with the ring turned inside out in her palm so it wouldn’t be spotted. If Jennifer Lopez seemed at first to want to remain discreet on the subject, today there is no longer any possible doubt.

Indeed, on social networks she invited her subscribers to visit her site “On the Jlo” to discover “an exciting and personal announcement”. You will have understood it without surprise, the singer of 52 years announced this Saturday her engagement with Ben Affleck.

The two lovebirds got back together a few months ago after 20 years of separation. But it wouldn’t be the first time the actor asked for the singer’s hand. They had not managed to get married because of the media environment of the time, which weighed too much on their couple. After this separation, Jennifer Lopez married singer Marc Anthony with whom she had two children, Max and Emme.

“Today we are older, smarter, we have more experience, we have advanced in our lives. We have children and we pay attention to all these aspects. (…) I just feel so happy and lucky to be in a fulfilling and loving relationship, and I want to do everything in my power to preserve her because she truly deserves it. She is considered sacred,” Jennifer Lopez recently told People.

Recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez offered themselves a stratospheric mansion for the whopping sum of 55 million euros. A property that could easily accommodate a wedding of this scale.