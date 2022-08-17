Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to say yes…again! A wedding that promises to be XXL! : the slideshow

1 / 20 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel with violet to go to lunch in a restaurant during their honeymoon in Paris.

2 / 20 Ben Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez leave hand in hand after a long lunch at the Country Mart in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States, April 23, 2022.

3 / 20 Jennifer Lopez posts the preparation of her marriage to Ben Affleck on her social networks. Jennifer and Ben were married at “A Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

4 / 20 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) had lunch at “Loulou” restaurant with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian and Emme on J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris on July 24, 2022.

6 / 20 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris.

7 / 20 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris on July 23, 2022.

9 / 20 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner went to have breakfast together in Santa Monica. A year after their separation, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have still not started divorce proceedings… September 26, 2016

10 / 20 Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme with her fiancé Ben affleck and her son Samuel, go for a family ride at Rolls Royce in Los Angeles, July 3, 2022.

12 / 20 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) walk on the Pont du Carrousel and arrive in front of the Louvre Pyramid on J.Lo’s 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris on July 24, 2022.

13 / 20 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in the “Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

14 / 20 Ben Affleck and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez stopped by a studio in Los Angeles. May 3, 2022

15 / 20 Jennifer Lopez recounts her marriage proposal and presents her engagement ring. Los Angeles, April 14, 2022.

16 / 20 Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck attend the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022.

17 / 20 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) and their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

18 / 20 Overflowing with tenderness, Jennifer Lopez and her companion Ben Affleck go to dinner at the restaurant “Spagos” in Beverly Hills, embracing in the arms of one another. November 27, 2021.

19 / 20 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, February 9, 2003.