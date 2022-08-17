Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to say yes…again! A wedding that promises to be XXL! : the slideshow
Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) leave the Crillon hotel with violet to go to lunch in a restaurant during their honeymoon in Paris.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris.
Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris on July 23, 2022.
Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris on July 23, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme with her fiancé Ben affleck and her son Samuel, go for a family ride at Rolls Royce in Los Angeles, July 3, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in the “Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.
Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) and their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.
Jennifer Lopez posts the preparation of her marriage to Ben Affleck on her social networks. Jennifer and Ben were married at “A Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.