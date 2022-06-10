Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a house: this could be their mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck returned and confirmed their relationship in what is one of the most emotional times of the year in Hollywood. Both actors return after having a courtship in 2001.

Now the couple, who have already confirmed that they have plans to get married soon, are looking for a place where they can continue to grow their relationship together. And it seems that they had already found a possible site.

The Puerto Rican-American would like a large mansion, something that does not agree with her current partner, who would seek a smaller address. This is what the latest reports point out, which highlight that this difference in priorities prevents the couple from moving.

A 60 million dollar mansion

This would be the mansion that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck plan to move toTMZ

Among the options considered, TMZ reveals that the couple would have chosen a mansion. And not just any one. The property will be located in beverly hills and reached a large sum of money.

The aforementioned media reports that the couple could pay up to more than 60 million dollars to acquire a luxurious mansion. This place will have a movie theater, several kitchens and numerous bedrooms.

The luxurious house will belong to the ex-fiancé of Mariah CareyJames Packer. At the time, Packer acquired the property from Danny DeVito for the amount mentioned above.

It is a matter of time to know which will be the place chosen by the famous couple. Although some media affirm that the purchase of this mansion would not be carried out and it is about rumours.