Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

PEOPLE – Effervescence in the Hollywood community. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Saturday July 16 in Nevada, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, extremely publicized at the time, according to court documents consulted by AFP.

Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez can be read on the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

According to the court document, the 52-year-old singer and actress has chosen to take the surname of her husband, and will therefore be for the civil status Jennifer Affleck

The one who is also a businesswoman, with a line of cosmetics and perfumes bearing her name, announced in April her engagement with the actor in a very short video. Visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.

A first meeting in 2002

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely watched by the paparazzi. Their wedding, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced their separation in 2004.

The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to have a second chance”, had commented the interpreter of Jenny From The Blockin an interview granted in February to the magazine People.

The couple have become ‘inseparable’ since reforming and reportedly buying a house together in Beverly Hills, according to the specialist site TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins.

Ben Affleck, known for his roles in Argo Where Gone Girlwas married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

