Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck passed the ring on their finger, more than 18 years after the end of their first relationship.

Happy event! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to each other during an intimate ceremony organized in Nevada, Las Vegas. A news confirmed by the 52-year-old singer in her newsletter “On The JLo”, published on July 17. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience”, she first declared. For the occasion, the actress revealed that she was wearing a “dress from an old movie”, as they exchanged their vows in the “little chapel” and put on the fingers of the alliances which they will wear “for the rest of (their) lives. According to the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas, the mother of Emme and Maximilian (14 years old) has chosen to take the surname of her husband, and will therefore be for the marital status Jennifer Affleck.

On her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez shared a snapshot of her lying in bed, phone in hand and… wedding ring on her left ring finger. Visibly still on his little cloud, the star of “Marry Me” seems delighted.

On April 9, Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to the 49-year-old actor in a short video. Moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone. The two lovebirds had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, while Jennifer Lopez was still married to Cris Judd. After her separation, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflleck got engaged but they finally broke off their engagement two years later.