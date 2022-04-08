Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly engaged!

According to the American people site TMZ, Jennifer Lopez was spotted with an engagement ring this week. While shopping with her daughter Emme, she was photographed with a very large diamond on the left ring finger!

Still according to TMZ, the singer would have instinctively hid her ring in the palm of his hand upon seeing the photographer. The couple haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, but they bought a mansion worth $50 million (about 46 million euros) in the famous district of Bel Air in Los Angeles.

And they lived happily ?

Last February, Jennifer Lopez told the American magazine People that she was very serious about his relationship with Ben Affleck. She said she wants a future ‘rfilled with happiness and love, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just be happy and have someone to grow old with “.

Asked about Ben Affleck, J Lo said to be so proud of him, so proud of the man he has become. […] To see him today, to see the human being, the man he is, the father he is, the partner he is… He is everything I knew he could be and wanted whether “.

The 2000s are (really) back

In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck formed one of the Hollywood’s hottest coupleslike Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears or Jenifer Aniston and brad pitt. After dating for two years from 2002 to 2004 and nearly getting married for the first time; on June 14, the people planet breathed again.

A photo appears on the web: jlo and Ben Affleck are seen kissing In a restaurant. After failed marriages, divorces and having children on their own, it seems that 2022 is finally their year!

