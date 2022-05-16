Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are surprised at a family meal with the singer’s mother (photos)

The celebrity couple announced their engagement for the second time in early April. The actor asked her to marry him in a very particular way.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who surprised the world when they announced their engagement in early April, were captured over the weekend at a family meal with the singer’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

The meeting was at the luxurious Soho House restaurant, located in Mailbú, California, according to the Daily Mail. In the images, the loving couple can be seen holding hands as they strolled with JLo’s mother, who said she was happy with her daughter’s reconciliation with the actor.

For this occasion, Jennifer Lopez wore a blue minidress, very high heels in nude; simple accessories, loose hair, amber sunglasses and a huge Christian Dior bag.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck also opted for a more formal outfit with a classic black suit, white shirt and shoes. For her part, Guadalupe Rodriguez, the singer’s mother, wore a black and white printed blouse, white jeans, a Chanel bag.

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between Ben Affleck and the family of his fiancée is better than ever. A few months ago, a source close to Guadalupe spoke to E! News how happy she was for her daughter’s second chance with the actor after 17 years. “She loves Ben and is happy to have him back in Jennifer’s life”she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged for the second time

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resumed their romance in April last year, after officially ending their relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez after four years together.

Months later, in July of that year, the couple made their relationship official as part of the singer’s 52nd birthday celebrations.

Since then, celebrities have appeared at various public events and have also been caught sharing family moments with their children.

At the beginning of April, J Lo through a tender video announced that she had become engaged again with Ben Affleck. So far, there are no details about their marital bond, but their millions of followers are confident that this time the couple will reach the altar.