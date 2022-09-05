Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck assorted: Their day at the amusement park with Max and Emme almost turned into a tragedy…

The endless honeymoon. This is what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have apparently opted for since they got married on July 16 in Las Vegas. Before a big ceremony organized on August 20 in the state of Georgia – marked by a parade of dresses signed Ralph Lauren – the couple of newlyweds offered themselves a honeymoon in Paris with their family. Then, more recently, it was in Italy that the lovebirds, this time alone, extended the festivities. Finally, back in Los Angeles, the two Hollywood stars have found their children, or rather those of the interpreter of Jenny from the blockViolet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck likely being with their mother, Jennifer Garner.

It is therefore with Max and Emme, the twins of J-Lo and Marc Anthony, that the Bennifers spent the day of Saturday, September 3. Accompanied by a friend, Emme was still very stylish in a style toyboy, Old school Vans on the feet, when his brother Max was as always the perfect look-alike of his famous dad. All together, this blended family went to the pop-up amusement park Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 53-year-old singer and actress was lovely in a very long transparent white loose dress, in a caftan style. At the feet, a pair of trekky Adidas reds. If her 14-year-old daughter is still stylish, she knows who to take.

The evening almost turned into a tragedy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, dressed all in white, were very well matched, and walked hand in hand. Hair tied in a messy bun, J-Lo looked stunning. The actor of Will Hunting50, was also relaxed for this day when they had to divide their time between churros and games. An outing unfortunately cut short by a tragedy since a child declared to be in possession of a firearm, at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, this Saturday. Horrifying images of crowds storming the park exits have since circulated on social media. In fact, the sheriff’s office assured that there were no shootings. It was “just a stupid kid“said deputy Sean Cohen to DailyMail. Fortunately, therefore, more fear than harm, but the couple also had to take leave of this amusement park. The evening continued for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Max, Emme and her friend at the Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles.