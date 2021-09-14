Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back and the love story goes on at full speed, as evidenced by the latest shots of the paparazzi

Paparazzi around the corner ready to immortalize them, just like they used to be. There history d ‘love between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck goes on at full speed and, after the first couple shots of the past few weeks, the two have been spotted in dinner to Beverly Hills, more and more smiling and in love.

The Bennifers were photographed leaving a popular restaurant together and snuggled in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce as a driver drove them home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: photos at dinner, then at home together

J-Lo sported a light look, Bermuda shorts and blazer, which put his in shape physicist, always breathtaking. Ben was dressed more casually in a green shirt, dark jeans and a black jacket. The two didn’t seem particularly annoyed from the paparazzi and returned to the car smiling. Just like it was at the time of their first engagement, in the early 2000s, when they were followed by photographers day and night.

The couple, almost 20 years later, are no longer hiding. The transfer of the singer from Miami to Los Angeles, then, seems ever closer, although it is not yet clear whether the two will go to to live immediately together. But according to sources close to the two, now “they are really serious” and the photos that portray them together confirm this.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved