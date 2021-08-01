Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: between schools and coexistence, love burns fast

So, at what point is the story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? The most sensational flashback of recent years continues to be enriched with details day after day. The Bennifer 2.0 are back with a great career. Perhaps wiser in handling how they want this story to be communicated. But always ready to share what’s going on.

The first romantic dinner

The latest from America tell of another week of love that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent together. Practically a cohabitation. One morning, even, the paparazzi immortalized the actor who left his partner’s house. And the photo of his satisfied smile made the rounds of the web (see it here). As well as the second image that portrays the pair together (the first was this) as he enters chef Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant inside the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

The Future of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The sources of American magazines describe a very happy couple. Eager to spend as much time as possible in the company of each other. “They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” writes the weekly People. “They are very happy together. They are slowly starting to talk about their future. This is not a random relationship. They’re taking it seriously and they want it to last a long time.”

J.Lo’s twins and the school in Los Angeles

So seriously that, as reported by the site Tmz, Jenny from the Block has visited at least one school in the Los Angeles area. Jennifer Lopez’s children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme (dad is the singer Mark Anthony), they regularly attend school in Miami. “Evaluating new schools could be a sign that Lopez and Affleck are serious about uniting their families, although none of the parties have yet confirmed this,” the site says. Why, and this consideration makes it PageSix, the singer “wants to make sure to take her children into account. Which are his priority and come first».

A hot summer of passion

So, now what happens? Meanwhile, we think about the immediate. It seems, that is, that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making joint plans for the summer. “They would like to take a trip together,” he writes. People. “They are very happy right now. And this time I’m much more comfortable in the relationship.

They are also much more comfortable around the paparazzi and the media. So much so that both manage in the difficult task of being photographed both together and with their respective children (Ben has three with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner). and here the image of the perfect couple is served.

