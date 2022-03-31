Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy a millionaire house together

Ben Affleck says that he almost did not return with Jennifer Lopez for a compelling reason.

The relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t get any better. In this new opportunity that the couple has been given, everything is going smoothly. So much so that they do not even want to separate even if it is only for a few months and for work reasons. In fact, they already have wedding plans. In addition, it is also they are going to buy a house together, although rather, it is a mansion in Bel-Air, where they will have celebrities like Jennifer Aniston or Beyoncé herself as neighbors. This large house located in the prestigious neighborhood of Los Angeles (California) costs nothing more and nothing less than 50 million dollars.

The myth that second parts were never good, it is clear that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have completely dismantled it, since they have taken the step of acquiring this house because, according to a source, one close to them informs ‘Entertainment Tonight’, They know they are meant to be together and are prepared to elevate your relationship this way, include your children in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit.”

They both want their billionaire love nest to be to their liking, so They intend to decorate it together. The person close to Ben and JLo says that it is really the singer who is more into the subject of decoration, but “they want to implement the styles of both so that everyone feels comfortable moving into the house and this new chapter in the life of all of them”. It’s clear that Jennifer Lopez will need help making decisions about furniture or layout, as her new home is absolutely gigantic (and gorgeous). Haven’t you seen the photos of the mansion yet? Slide the gallery to see everything in detail! You’re going to freak out…

Just as we imagined a house belonging to two stars like them could be: fountains, swimming pool, large gardens, spiral staircases, fireplace, a dream dressing room, bathrooms with golden bathtubs… everything is im-pre-sio-nan-te!

The source assures that Bennifer – an acronym by which the couple is known – they spend most of their free nights together and having a house in common will make it easier. “They are both seeing their love for the long term, and they can’t wait to have a home together.” Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very excited to give this next step that will further consolidate your relationship.

