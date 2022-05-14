Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Caught Passionately Kissing in Driveway (Video)

The recently engaged singer and her fiancé Ben Affleck were spotted kissing passionately in their driveway at The bone Angeles on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actor was seen returning to his car when the actress “Mary Me” is out to greet him.

The 52-year-old singer and the actor kissed languidly to the delight of the paparazzi.

The couple appeared to be in great shape nearly a week after Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time, this time with a green diamond said to be worth $10 million. Earlier in the week, they sparked engagement rumors when the “dinerwas seen carrying a large stone on his ring finger.

The actress revealed she was taking a bubble bath when Affleck got down on one knee. “I looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time, trying to come to terms with the idea that after 20 years it was happening again.”she recalled in her newsletter “On The J.Lo“. I was literally speechless and he said: “Is that a yes?” I answered : “Yes, of course, that’s a yes“.

She shared that she was in tears at the time and said how romantic the request was.

“I was smiling so hard and tears were streaming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It wasn’t fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.“, she said. “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who had a second chance to know true love.“

The couple rekindled their love in April 2021, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement in the early 2000s.

Both then had children with other spouses. J.Lo and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, share 14-year-old twins, Max and emmawhile Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children: Violet, 16 years old, Seraphina13, and Samuel, 10.