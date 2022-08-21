Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding on Saturday, for the second time in just over a month. The celebration took place at the ‘Will Hunting’ star’s lavish home, US media reported over the weekend.

The stars had already married in mid-July in Las Vegas, but decided to formalize their union for the second time, surrounded by their loved ones on the 35-hectare estate of Ben Affleck in the state of Georgia.

Among the celebrities attending the festivities, according to People magazine: Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend, and director Kevin Smith. Guests were dressed in all white and J.Lo wore an Italian-made Ralph Lauren dress, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had met in 2002 on the set of ‘Gigli’, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two Hollywood greats had been closely watched by the paparazzi. Their wedding, originally scheduled for 2003, was postponed before they announced their separation in 2004.

‘Second chance’

The two stars ignited the web last year by giving their couple a chance, nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s. ‘It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to get a second chance,’ commented the ‘Jenny From The Block’ hitmaker in an interview with People magazine in February.

The one who is also a businesswoman, with a line of cosmetics and perfumes bearing her name, announced in April her engagement with the actor in a very short video. Visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck, known for his roles in Argo or Gone Girl, was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

