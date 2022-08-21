Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding for the second time

(Washington) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding on Saturday, for the second time in just over a month, in the sumptuous residence of the star of Will Hunting18 years after their first relationship ended, US media reported this weekend.

The stars had already married in mid-July in Las Vegas, but decided to formalize their union for the second time, surrounded by their loved ones on the 35-hectare estate of Ben Affleck in the State of Georgia.

Among the celebrities present during the festivities, according to the magazine People : Matt Damon, longtime friend of Affleck, and director Kevin Smith.

Guests were dressed in all white and J. Lo wore an Italian-made Ralph Lauren dress, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002 on the set of Gigliwidely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely watched by the paparazzi.

Their wedding, originally scheduled for 2003, was postponed before they announced their separation in 2004.

The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to have a second chance”, had commented the interpreter of Jenny From The Blockin an interview granted in February to the magazine People.

The one who is also a businesswoman, with a line of cosmetics and perfumes bearing her name, announced in April her engagement with the actor in a very short video. Visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins.

Ben Affleck, known for his roles in Argo Where Gone Girlwas married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.