Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their wedding in a sumptuous mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their second wedding in just over a month on Saturday at the ‘Will Hunting’ star’s lavish home, 18 years after their first relationship ended, this report reported. US media weekend.

The stars had already married in mid-July in Las Vegas, but decided to formalize their union for the second time, surrounded by their loved ones on Ben Affleck’s 35-hectare estate in the state of Georgia.

• Read also: Ben Affleck’s mother injured at the wedding scene of Jennifer Lopez and her son

• Read also: IN PHOTOS | Now married to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is selling his mansion

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas

Among the celebrities attending the festivities, according to People magazine: Matt Damon, Affleck’s longtime friend, and director Kevin Smith.

Guests were dressed in all white and J.Lo wore an Italian-made Ralph Lauren dress, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely followed by the paparazzi.

Their wedding, originally scheduled for 2003, was postponed before they announced their separation in 2004.

The two stars had ignited the canvas last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to have a second chance,” commented the interpreter of “Jenny From The Block”, in an interview granted in February to People magazine.

The one who is also a businesswoman, with a line of cosmetics and perfumes bearing her name, announced in April her engagement with the actor in a very short video. Visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins.

Ben Affleck, known for his roles in Argo or Gone Girl, was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.