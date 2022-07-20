Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘cried’ at wedding: Witness – Hollywood Life

Only a few people were able to testify Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckthe Las Vegas wedding, including Portis of Kenosha, an employee of A Little White Wedding Chapel. “It was so exciting,” Kenosha said hello america about the nocturnal nuptials of July 16. “I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest who showed up as a walk-in person,” she added. “I started shaking a bit. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Jennifer Lopez, we’re getting married!’ ”

Kenosha used the words “emotional” and “loving” to describe the romantic event between Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, who appreciated a three-month engagement before getting married. “As they read each other’s vows, they were very sweet,” Kenosha told CMG. “They were both emotional. They shouted at each other. The children were right behind.

Jennifer, who brought her 14-year-old twins Max and Emma along the chapel, wore “a beautiful, elegant beige lace-like dress,” Kenosha said. “There was a train on it. The veil was beautiful,” she explained. “Everything was very elegant and beautiful. She was gorgeous. She had a beautiful white bouquet and it [Ben] also had a buttonhole that matched this.

Jen and Ben shocked fans when they announced on July 17 that they had eloped in Las Vegas the night before. “We did it,” Jennifer wrote in her newsletter where she shared the big news. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And love is patient. Twenty years of patience. The A-list couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s, but they broke up before they could get married. Then, in early 2021, Jen and Ben rekindled their romance after the singer dumped her fiancé. Alex Rodriguez.

Apparently, the Vegas nuptials are just the start of the wedding celebrations for “Bennifer.” The two are reportedly planning a second wedding at Ben’s sprawling estate on Hampton Island, Georgia. The next party, which is expected to take place “in the next few weeks”, will be open to family members and famous friends of Ben and Jen. We can only imagine what kind of party this event is going to be!

