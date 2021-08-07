Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, details from the past: “He had run away”

New revelations on the newfound relationship between the two American stars: it seems that the feeling on the part of the singer has never ended

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple of the moment. As they were even seventeen years ago. The two loved each other a lot in the early two thousand years, they came one step away from marriage but then they broke up. A news that at the time was a bolt from the air, since Jennifer and Ben appeared very much in love and accomplices. In fact, that love and complicity were not only apparent, since after seventeen years they were found and now they are together again. And probably after all these years they will be able to make things work, since they have grown up and could be today at the same time of life. At the time, in fact, something did not work out precisely because Jennifer and Ben were at different times and wanted different things.

How an insider revealed to Page Six, Jennifer has always maintained a special place for the actor in her heart. The feeling on his part has never completely vanished, in short; perhaps because Ben was his biggest disappointment. Finding each other after almost twenty years was very easy precisely for these reasons, because they had not left for lack of love or for betrayals or other similar reasons. No, their story had come to an end because Lopez wanted to start a family, while he was not yet ready.

“Jennifer has always seen Ben as the one who ran away”, the source said. Despite the fact that it was she who put an end to their engagement, which was taking them to the altar, she was almost forced to make this decision. In fact the source added: “She was destroyed after they broke up, although at that moment she felt she had no choice but to cancel their engagement”. Ben Affleck in short had escaped faced with the possibility of having children, he did not want to give up the freedom he had at that time.

Their relationship had lasted about three years. They had become engaged in 2002 after meeting a year earlier, but after postponing the wedding they broke up in 2004. As passionate and strong as their feelings could be, they were on different paths and therefore the first time between the two did not go well. Jennifer Lopez came out of it with her heart in pieces:

“Jennifer was ready to settle down and have children, but Ben still didn’t want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. In the end she got tired of waiting for him to come back, even though it broke her heart to end the story.

Between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck today things can get better, they will also live in the same city and above all they are both parents. In these seventeen years they have built families, had children and separated. This time, in short, he should no longer run away to pursue a bachelor’s life, as claimed in the gossip of the day.