Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck differ with the plans for their wedding and could delay it

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised the world by announcing that they are engaged for the second time, after resuming their relationship a year ago.

Yes ok JLo has shared minimal details of how her lover’s romantic marriage proposal wasthe couple has remained very tight-lipped about preparations for their next link.

However, a source close to them shared with OKAY! Magazine that on the subject of preparations, the Bennifers do not agree, each one has different ideas about what they want for such a special day.

“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have”, says the informant. Apparently the “Diva del Bronx” has planned a luxurious reception with more than 300 guests; while Ben thinks of a modest and private meeting. “He would love something smaller, just with family and close friends,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez got engaged a year after getting back together

Photo: Instagram Archive

According to the source, the couple has come into conflict because unlike the plans of 17 years ago, when they got engaged and Jennifer Lopez He was aware of the organization of his wedding, this time Ben Affleck has decided to get more involved in every detail of the ceremony.

“He’s pushing to be super involved in the planning, which has become a headache for Jen.” mentioned.

“He says that Jen can still design the color scheme and choose the flower arrangements, and of course any dress she wants.but would like to have the last word in food and music, including his first dance, “he continued.

Jennifer Lopez wants to please Ben Affleck

According to the publication, despite JLo has a hard time giving in and more when it comes to such an important eventthis time she is doing it to make her future husband feel as comfortable as possible.

“Jen is not used to being flexible and not running the show. But she has also learned from her mistakes. She’s giving in this time so he can get comfortable as they plan their future together.” he claimed.

JLo and Ben Affleck plan to buy a house together and share it with their children

Photo: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reconciliation rumors sparked in April of last year, days after she announced her breakup with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

Months later, JLo during the celebrations for her 52nd birthday officially announced her relationship with the actor. Since then both have appeared at important events, are seen walking with their children and it is even rumored that they are in search of the perfect house for their family.