Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged for the second time

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in October 2021 in New York – Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Superstar nuptials in sight: Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is (again) engaged to Ben Affleck, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, one of the most publicized at the time.

The 52-year-old actress and singer released a very short video on Friday evening in which, visibly moved, she admires a ring set with a green stone.

The one who is also a businesswoman, with a line of cosmetics and perfumes bearing her name, wanted to promote this announcement to her more than 200 million subscribers on Instagram, promising to tell them something ” really special” – if they signed up for his newsletter.

A ‘JLo’ rep confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck, 49, to the magazine People.

Star couple of the 2000s

The two stars had ignited the canvas last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

The singer and actor-director met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely watched by the paparazzi. Their marriage, planned for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Original article published on BFMTV.com