Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged for the second time

Superstar nuptials in sight: Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is engaged again to Ben Affleck, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, one of the most publicized at the time.

The 52-year-old actress and singer released a very short video on Friday evening in which, visibly moved, she admires a ring set with a green stone. She made a point of promoting the announcement to her more than 200 million Instagram followers, promising to tell them something “really special” – if they signed up for her newsletter.

A ‘JLo’ agent has confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck, 49, to ‘People’ magazine. The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

The singer and the actor-director had met in 2002 on the set of ‘Gigli’, which was widely considered a turnip. The relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been followed very closely by the paparazzi. Their marriage, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

